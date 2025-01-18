Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Georgia State 7-11, Arkansas State 13-5

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas State. They and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The timing is sure in the Red Wolves' favor as the squad sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Panthers have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

Last Thursday, Arkansas State got the win against Louisiana by a conclusive 83-63. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 44-24.

Arkansas State was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Georgia State's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They took a 94-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas State.

Arkansas State has been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for Georgia State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Arkansas State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgia State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Arkansas State and Georgia State were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but Arkansas State came up empty-handed after a 91-90 defeat. Will Arkansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Georgia State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.