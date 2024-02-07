Who's Playing

James Madison Dukes @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: James Madison 20-3, Arkansas State 10-13

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

James Madison has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at First National Bank Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact James Madison proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 78-63 victory over the Monarchs.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves didn't have too much trouble with the Warhawks at home on Saturday as they won 95-80. The win made it back-to-back wins for Arkansas State.

The Dukes pushed their record up to 20-3 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Red Wolves, their victory bumped their record up to 10-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: James Madison have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.