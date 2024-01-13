Who's Playing
Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Arkansas State Red Wolves
Current Records: Louisiana 8-8, Arkansas State 7-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves will stay at home for another game and welcome the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 3:30 p.m. ET on January 13th at First National Bank Arena. Arkansas State knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Louisiana likes a good challenge.
Even though Arkansas State has not done well against Texas State recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Red Wolves skirted past the Bobcats 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns came up short against the Trojans on Wednesday and fell 79-73.
The Red Wolves' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-9. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Arkansas State and Louisiana are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Arkansas State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.1 points per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Arkansas State came up short against Louisiana when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 85-74. Will Arkansas State have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.
