Old Dominion Monarchs @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-10, Arkansas State 5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Old Dominion Monarchs are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at First National Bank Arena. Arkansas State will be strutting in after a win while Old Dominion will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Arkansas State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 109-83 victory over the Eagles. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 121 points.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 86-73 to the Trojans. Old Dominion found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Red Wolves' win bumped their record up to 5-9. As for the Monarchs, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Arkansas State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given Arkansas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against Old Dominion when the teams last played back in December of 2022, sneaking past 60-57. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Old Dominion have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.