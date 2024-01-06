Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-10, Arkansas State 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Old Dominion Monarchs will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at First National Bank Arena. Old Dominion took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Arkansas State, who comes in off a win.

Arkansas State scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Thursday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 109-83 win over the Eagles. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 121 points.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 86-73 loss to the Trojans. Old Dominion found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

The Red Wolves' victory bumped their record up to 5-9. As for the Monarchs, they bumped their record down to 4-10 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Arkansas State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.9 threes per game. It's a different story for Old Dominion, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given Arkansas State's sizeable advantage in that area, Old Dominion will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against Old Dominion in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, sneaking past 60-57. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Old Dominion have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 10-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Wolves, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.