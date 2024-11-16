Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Arkansas State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 30-24 lead against SF Austin.

Arkansas State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: SF Austin 2-1, Arkansas State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks will face off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The Lumberjacks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

SF Austin took a loss when they played away from home on Sunday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by an 87-68 margin over LTO. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Lumberjacks considering their 51-point performance the matchup before.

SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State strolled past Little Rock with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 80-63.

SF Austin now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Arkansas State, their victory was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SF Austin has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

SF Austin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on SF Austin: they have a less-than-stellar 0-1 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Arkansas State is a big 7.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.