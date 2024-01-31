Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Southern Miss 12-9, Arkansas State 8-13

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Arkansas State is heading back home. They and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at First National Bank Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Arkansas State fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Warhawks on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Warhawks by a score of 85-82. Arkansas State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Southern Miss' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. The matchup between them and the Thundering Herd wasn't particularly close, with the Golden Eagles falling 83-67. Southern Miss has not had much luck with the Thundering Herd recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The Red Wolves have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 12-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Arkansas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Southern Miss.

Odds

Arkansas State is a 5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Southern Miss has won all of the games they've played against Arkansas State in the last year.