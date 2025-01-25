Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: Texas State 12-8, Arkansas State 15-5

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Texas State Bobcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Arkansas State is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 138.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against App. State by a score of 65-55 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Texas State waltzed into their game on Thursday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They strolled past the Ragin Cajuns with points to spare, taking the game 89-74.

Even though they won, Texas State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Arkansas State pushed their record up to 15-5 with the win, which was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Texas State, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Arkansas State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for Texas State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given Arkansas State's sizable advantage in that area, Texas State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas State beat Texas State 79-72 when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Does Arkansas State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Texas State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Texas State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas State.