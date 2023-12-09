Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Arkansas State Red Wolves

Current Records: UAB 4-4, Arkansas State 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UAB has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at First National Bank Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The point spread may have favored UAB last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Golden Eagles by a score of 85-82. UAB got off to an early lead (up 15 with 5:46 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their loss, UAB saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Alejandro Vasquez, who scored 26 points along with 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Coleman, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 89-65 defeat to the Crimson Tide. Arkansas State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dyondre Dominguez, who scored 12 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Blazers' loss dropped their record down to 4-4. As for the Red Wolves, their loss was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UAB have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arkansas State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.