Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Little Rock 4-8; Arkansas State 7-5

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Little Rock Trojans at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Arkansas State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, winning 72-65.

Meanwhile, the Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. Little Rock took their matchup against Cent. Arkansas 75-66.

Their wins bumped Arkansas State to 7-5 and the Trojans to 4-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET

Thursday at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Little Rock.