Who's Playing
Little Rock @ Arkansas State
Current Records: Little Rock 4-8; Arkansas State 7-5
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Little Rock Trojans at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Arkansas State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, winning 72-65.
Meanwhile, the Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. Little Rock took their matchup against Cent. Arkansas 75-66.
Their wins bumped Arkansas State to 7-5 and the Trojans to 4-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arkansas State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Little Rock.
- Feb 13, 2021 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Little Rock 65
- Feb 12, 2021 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Little Rock 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Little Rock 81 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Feb 08, 2020 - Little Rock 90 vs. Arkansas State 87
- Feb 23, 2019 - Arkansas State 72 vs. Little Rock 65
- Feb 02, 2019 - Arkansas State 84 vs. Little Rock 83
- Feb 17, 2018 - Little Rock 82 vs. Arkansas State 78
- Jan 20, 2018 - Arkansas State 70 vs. Little Rock 62
- Feb 17, 2017 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Little Rock 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Arkansas State 77 vs. Little Rock 72
- Mar 01, 2016 - Little Rock 89 vs. Arkansas State 80
- Jan 18, 2016 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Little Rock 73