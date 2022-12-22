Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Little Rock 4-8; Arkansas State 7-5

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Little Rock Trojans at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 22 at First National Bank Arena. The Red Wolves are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Arkansas State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, winning 72-65.

Meanwhile, the Cent. Arkansas Bears typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. Little Rock took their matchup against Cent. Arkansas 75-66.

Their wins bumped Arkansas State to 7-5 and the Trojans to 4-8. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 3 p.m. ET
  • Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas State have won eight out of their last 12 games against Little Rock.

  • Feb 13, 2021 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Little Rock 65
  • Feb 12, 2021 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Little Rock 62
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Little Rock 81 vs. Arkansas State 78
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Little Rock 90 vs. Arkansas State 87
  • Feb 23, 2019 - Arkansas State 72 vs. Little Rock 65
  • Feb 02, 2019 - Arkansas State 84 vs. Little Rock 83
  • Feb 17, 2018 - Little Rock 82 vs. Arkansas State 78
  • Jan 20, 2018 - Arkansas State 70 vs. Little Rock 62
  • Feb 17, 2017 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Little Rock 58
  • Jan 14, 2017 - Arkansas State 77 vs. Little Rock 72
  • Mar 01, 2016 - Little Rock 89 vs. Arkansas State 80
  • Jan 18, 2016 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Little Rock 73