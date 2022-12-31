Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Arkansas State
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 5-9; Arkansas State 9-5
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Louisiana-Monroe winning the first 60-59 and the Red Wolves taking the second 81-77.
The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Arkansas State proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas State capped 2022 off with a 60-57 win over Old Dominion.
Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, Louisiana-Monroe has finally found some success away from home. On Thursday they capped 2022 off with a 57-53 victory over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.
The Red Wolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Warhawks when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 81-77. Arkansas State's win shoved Louisiana-Monroe out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Red Wolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Arkansas State have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Arkansas State 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 77
- Feb 03, 2022 - Louisiana-Monroe 60 vs. Arkansas State 59
- Jan 08, 2022 - Arkansas State 90 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 83
- Jan 16, 2021 - Arkansas State 93 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Jan 15, 2021 - Arkansas State 74 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Jan 02, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 62 vs. Arkansas State 55
- Jan 01, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 84 vs. Arkansas State 72
- Feb 19, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 66 vs. Arkansas State 52
- Dec 21, 2019 - Arkansas State 62 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 59
- Mar 07, 2019 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Jan 05, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 85 vs. Arkansas State 75
- Mar 07, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 76 vs. Arkansas State 54
- Mar 03, 2018 - Arkansas State 83 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 79
- Dec 29, 2017 - Arkansas State 75 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 64
- Mar 08, 2017 - Louisiana-Monroe 73 vs. Arkansas State 70
- Jan 28, 2017 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 63
- Jan 02, 2017 - Arkansas State 76 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 45
- Feb 13, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 78 vs. Arkansas State 73
- Jan 07, 2016 - Arkansas State 68 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65