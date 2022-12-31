Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Arkansas State

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 5-9; Arkansas State 9-5

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are set to square off in a Sun Belt matchup at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at First National Bank Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Louisiana-Monroe winning the first 60-59 and the Red Wolves taking the second 81-77.

The Old Dominion Monarchs typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Arkansas State proved too difficult a challenge. Arkansas State capped 2022 off with a 60-57 win over Old Dominion.

Speaking of close games: after constant struggles on the road, Louisiana-Monroe has finally found some success away from home. On Thursday they capped 2022 off with a 57-53 victory over the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats.

The Red Wolves are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Warhawks when the two teams previously met in March, sneaking past 81-77. Arkansas State's win shoved Louisiana-Monroe out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Red Wolves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Wolves as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State have won 11 out of their last 19 games against Louisiana-Monroe.