Who's Playing
South Alabama @ Arkansas State
Current Records: South Alabama 9-13; Arkansas State 9-14
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the South Alabama Jaguars will be on the road. South Alabama and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday South Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. South Alabama took down Troy 77-60.
Meanwhile, the Red Wolves received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 63-51 to the App. State Mountaineers.
South Alabama didn't have too much trouble with Arkansas State at home in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 63-45. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Alabama since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Alabama have won seven out of their last 12 games against Arkansas State.
- Jan 05, 2023 - South Alabama 63 vs. Arkansas State 45
- Feb 12, 2022 - South Alabama 70 vs. Arkansas State 51
- Jan 23, 2020 - Arkansas State 75 vs. South Alabama 71
- Jan 09, 2020 - South Alabama 75 vs. Arkansas State 59
- Mar 12, 2019 - South Alabama 75 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Feb 07, 2019 - South Alabama 70 vs. Arkansas State 62
- Jan 10, 2019 - Arkansas State 66 vs. South Alabama 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - South Alabama 87 vs. Arkansas State 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - South Alabama 73 vs. Arkansas State 70
- Jan 23, 2017 - Arkansas State 74 vs. South Alabama 62
- Feb 04, 2016 - Arkansas State 79 vs. South Alabama 73
- Jan 02, 2016 - Arkansas State 89 vs. South Alabama 67