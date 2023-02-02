Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Arkansas State

Current Records: South Alabama 9-13; Arkansas State 9-14

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the South Alabama Jaguars will be on the road. South Alabama and the Arkansas State Red Wolves will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at First National Bank Arena. The Jaguars will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday South Alabama proved too difficult a challenge. South Alabama took down Troy 77-60.

Meanwhile, the Red Wolves received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 63-51 to the App. State Mountaineers.

South Alabama didn't have too much trouble with Arkansas State at home in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they won 63-45. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Alabama since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas

First National Bank Arena -- Jonesboro, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Alabama have won seven out of their last 12 games against Arkansas State.