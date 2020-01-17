How to watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
Kentucky @ Arkansas
Current Records: Kentucky 12-4; Arkansas 14-2
What to Know
The Arkansas Razorbacks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the #10 Kentucky Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas should still be riding high after a big victory, while UK will be looking to right the ship.
The Razorbacks entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Vanderbilt Commodores with a sharp 75-55 win. G Jimmy Whitt Jr. took over for Arkansas, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for UK as they fell 81-78 to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday. Kentucky's defeat came about despite a quality game from G Immanuel Quickley, who had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.
Arkansas was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 70-66 to UK. Maybe the Razorbacks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last six years.
- Feb 26, 2019 - Kentucky 70 vs. Arkansas 66
- Feb 20, 2018 - Kentucky 87 vs. Arkansas 72
- Mar 12, 2017 - Kentucky 82 vs. Arkansas 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Kentucky 97 vs. Arkansas 71
- Jan 21, 2016 - Kentucky 80 vs. Arkansas 66
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Baylor's the top seed
A week of upsets has caused lots of shuffling in Jerry Palm's latest NCAA Tournament bracket...
-
MSU vs. Wisconsin odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game 10,000...
-
Dayton vs. Saint Louis odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Dayton vs. Saint Louis game 10,000...
-
Women's rankings: South Carolina No. 1
The Gamecocks are 16-1 and took the top spot away from Oregon State
-
Power rankings: Baylor jumps to No. 1
The Bears take over the No. 1 spot, while Florida State and Oregon jump up in wild week
-
Top 25 And 1: UK slips to No. 23
The Wildcats have three times as many losses to sub-100 KenPom teams as any other ranked school
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday