How to watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Kentucky @ Arkansas

Current Records: Kentucky 12-4; Arkansas 14-2

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the #10 Kentucky Wildcats at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas should still be riding high after a big victory, while UK will be looking to right the ship.

The Razorbacks entered their contest on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on the Vanderbilt Commodores with a sharp 75-55 win. G Jimmy Whitt Jr. took over for Arkansas, finishing with 30 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for UK as they fell 81-78 to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday. Kentucky's defeat came about despite a quality game from G Immanuel Quickley, who had 20 points in addition to six rebounds.

Arkansas was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in February of last year as they fell 70-66 to UK. Maybe the Razorbacks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kentucky have won all of the games they've played against Arkansas in the last six years.