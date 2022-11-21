Who's Playing

Louisville @ No. 9 Arkansas

Current Records: Louisville 0-3; Arkansas 3-0

What to Know

The #9 Arkansas Razorbacks will take on the Louisville Cardinals at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Lahaina Civic Center. The Razorbacks will be strutting in after a win while U of L will be stumbling in from a loss.

Arkansas had enough points to win and then some against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday, taking their contest 71-56. Four players on Arkansas scored in the double digits: guard Ricky Council IV (19), guard Davonte Davis (13), forward Trevon Brazile (13), and guard Jordan Walsh (10).

Meanwhile, U of L was just a bucket shy of a victory on Tuesday and fell 61-60 to the App. State Mountaineers. On a positive note, guard El Ellis had 29 points, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 40% of U of L's points.

The Razorbacks' victory brought them up to 3-0 while the Cardinals' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas enters the game with 21.3 takeaways on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, U of L is 11th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.