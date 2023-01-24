Who's Playing

LSU @ Arkansas

Current Records: LSU 12-7; Arkansas 13-6

What to Know

The LSU Tigers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. LSU and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

LSU found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 77-56 punch to the gut against the Tennessee Volunteers this past Saturday. Forward KJ Williams (16 points) was the top scorer for LSU.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Arkansas and the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Razorbacks wrapped it up with a 69-57 victory at home. Four players on Arkansas scored in the double digits: guard Anthony Black (17), guard Davonte Davis (16), guard Jordan Walsh (13), and guard Joseph Pinion (13).

The Tigers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 12.5-point spread they are up against. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

LSU came out on top in a nail-biter against Arkansas in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 60-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for LSU since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas have won nine out of their last 17 games against LSU.