North Dakota State @ No. 10 Arkansas

The #10 Arkansas Razorbacks and the North Dakota State Bison are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas went 28-9 last season and got to the Elite Eight before losing to the Duke Blue Devils 78-69. Meanwhile, after a 23-10 record last year, North Dakota State comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season.

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.