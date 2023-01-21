Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Arkansas

Current Records: Ole Miss 9-9; Arkansas 12-6

What to Know

The #25 Arkansas Razorbacks are 8-2 against the Ole Miss Rebels since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Arkansas and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Bud Walton Arena. The Rebels will be strutting in after a win while the Razorbacks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Arkansas was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 79-76 to the Missouri Tigers. Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Anthony Black, who had 15 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Ole Miss has finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 70-58 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday. Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to guard Matthew Murrell, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and nine boards, and forward Jayveous McKinnis, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten boards.

The Razorbacks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

Arkansas is now 12-6 while the Rebels sit at 9-9. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Arkansas enters the game with nine steals per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Ole Miss has allowed their opponents an average of 7.6 steals per game, the 34th most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 9-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arkansas have won eight out of their last ten games against Ole Miss.