Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Arkansas

Current Records: Ole Miss 9-9; Arkansas 12-6

What to Know

The #25 Arkansas Razorbacks are 8-2 against the Ole Miss Rebels since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Razorbacks and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Bud Walton Arena. The Rebels will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas will be stumbling in from a loss.

It was close but no cigar for Arkansas as they fell 79-76 to the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday. Despite the defeat, Arkansas got a solid performance out of guard Anthony Black, who had 15 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Ole Miss has finally found some success away from home. They captured a comfortable 70-58 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday. The Rebels' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Matthew Murrell, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 23 points and nine boards, and forward Jayveous McKinnis, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards.

The Razorbacks are now 12-6 while Ole Miss sits at 9-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas enters the contest with nine steals per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, Ole Miss has allowed their opponents an average of 7.6 steals per game, the 33rd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas have won eight out of their last ten games against Ole Miss.