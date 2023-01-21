Who's Playing
Ole Miss @ Arkansas
Current Records: Ole Miss 9-9; Arkansas 12-6
What to Know
The #25 Arkansas Razorbacks are 8-2 against the Ole Miss Rebels since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Razorbacks and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Bud Walton Arena. The Rebels will be strutting in after a win while Arkansas will be stumbling in from a loss.
It was close but no cigar for Arkansas as they fell 79-76 to the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday. Despite the defeat, Arkansas got a solid performance out of guard Anthony Black, who had 15 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Ole Miss has finally found some success away from home. They captured a comfortable 70-58 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday. The Rebels' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Matthew Murrell, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 23 points and nine boards, and forward Jayveous McKinnis, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards.
The Razorbacks are now 12-6 while Ole Miss sits at 9-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arkansas enters the contest with nine steals per game on average, good for 31st best in college basketball. Less enviably, Ole Miss has allowed their opponents an average of 7.6 steals per game, the 33rd most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Arkansas have won eight out of their last ten games against Ole Miss.
- Jan 26, 2022 - Arkansas 64 vs. Ole Miss 55
- Jan 27, 2021 - Arkansas 74 vs. Ole Miss 59
- Jan 11, 2020 - Arkansas 76 vs. Ole Miss 72
- Mar 02, 2019 - Arkansas 74 vs. Ole Miss 73
- Jan 19, 2019 - Ole Miss 84 vs. Arkansas 67
- Feb 13, 2018 - Arkansas 75 vs. Ole Miss 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Arkansas 97 vs. Ole Miss 93
- Mar 10, 2017 - Arkansas 73 vs. Ole Miss 72
- Feb 18, 2017 - Arkansas 98 vs. Ole Miss 80
- Feb 13, 2016 - Ole Miss 76 vs. Arkansas 60