Who's Playing

San Jose State @ No. 11 Arkansas

Current Records: San Jose State 6-2; Arkansas 6-1

What to Know

The #11 Arkansas Razorbacks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the San Jose State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET Dec. 3 at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Arkansas didn't have too much trouble with the Troy Trojans at home on Monday as they won 74-61. Arkansas' guard Ricky Council IV did his thing and had 27 points.

Meanwhile, SJSU narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Ball State Cardinals 67-65.

The wins brought Arkansas up to 6-1 and SJSU to 6-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Razorbacks rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.4 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, the Spartans are 363rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 7.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.