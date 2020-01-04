How to watch Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Arkansas

Current Records: Texas A&M 6-5; Arkansas 11-1

What to Know

The Texas A&M Aggies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Each of these teams will be battling to keep their three-game winning streak alive.

It was close, but on Monday the Aggies capped 2019 off with a 58-55 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Texas Southern made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Arkansas rang in the new year with a 71-64 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday. Arkansas can attribute much of their success to G Isaiah Joe, who had 24 points in addition to five rebounds, and G Mason Jones, who had 21 points and six assists in addition to six boards.

Their wins bumped A&M to 6-5 and Arkansas to 11-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Arkansas have won five out of their last eight games against Texas A&M.