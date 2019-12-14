How to watch Arkansas vs. Tulsa: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Tulsa @ Arkansas

Current Records: Tulsa 8-2; Arkansas 8-1

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane will meet up at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 30 turnovers -- the Razorbacks prevailed over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 86-79 on Saturday. The Razorbacks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of G Desi Sills, who had 20 points, and G Jimmy Whitt Jr., who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tulsa didn't have too much trouble with the Boise State Broncos on Wednesday as they won 69-56. Four players on Tulsa scored in the double digits: G Isaiah Hill (14), G Darien Jackson (12), G Lawson Korita (11), and G Brandon Rachal (10).

Arkansas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Tulsa's win lifted them to 8-2 while Arkansas' defeat dropped them down to 8-1. We'll see if Tulsa can repeat their recent success or if Arkansas bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.14

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 12-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.