Who's Playing

UNC-Asheville @ No. 10 Arkansas

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 8-4; Arkansas 10-1

What to Know

The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to Bud Walton Arena at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the #10 Arkansas Razorbacks. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

UNC-Asheville escaped with a win this past Saturday against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the Razorbacks and the Bradley Braves this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Arkansas wrapped it up with a 76-57 win. Arkansas' guard Jordan Walsh looked sharp as he had 18 points.

UNC-Asheville is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

UNC-Asheville is now 8-4 while Arkansas sits at 10-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs are ninth worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.6 on average. To make matters even worse for UNC-Asheville, Arkansas ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 18.6 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in Arkansas' favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a big 21-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.