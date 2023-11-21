Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Albany 1-3, Army 0-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Army Black Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at M&T Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Albany pushed their score all the way to 82 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Bobcats by a score of 85-82. Even though they lost, Albany's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.5 points per game (they're now ranked 191st in scoring overall).

Meanwhile, Army's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 67-58 to the Bobcats.

The Great Danes' defeat dropped their record down to 1-3. As for the Black Knights, their loss dropped their record down to 0-4.

Tuesday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.