Who's Playing

Boston U. Terriers @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Boston U. 10-15, Army 8-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 14th at Christl Arena. Army is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Boston U. in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Boston U. proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Bison with points to spare, taking the game 77-62.

Boston U.'s victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Kyrone Alexander, who scored 19 points along with six assists. Otto Landrum was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Army ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They had just enough and edged the Midshipmen out 69-67. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Army relied on the efforts of Josh Scovens, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks, and Abe Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Johnson hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for three straight games.

The Terriers' victory bumped their record up to 10-15. As for the Black Knights, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-17.

Boston U. came up short against the Black Knights in their previous matchup back in January, falling 69-59. Can Boston U. avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Army is a slight 1-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 124 points.

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..