Who's Playing
Colgate Raiders @ Army Black Knights
Current Records: Colgate 9-8, Army 5-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
What to Know
Colgate is 9-1 against Army since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. Despite being away, Colgate is looking at a eight-point advantage in the spread.
Last Saturday, the Raiders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bison, taking the game 84-73.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Army found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a painful 79-60 defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Army has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Raiders now have a winning record of 9-8. As for the Black Knights, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season.
Colgate strolled past Army when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 91-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colgate since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Colgate is a big 8-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 130.5 points.
Series History
Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Army.
- Mar 05, 2023 - Colgate 91 vs. Army 74
- Feb 15, 2023 - Colgate 93 vs. Army 86
- Jan 09, 2023 - Colgate 77 vs. Army 75
- Feb 16, 2022 - Colgate 100 vs. Army 90
- Jan 10, 2022 - Colgate 76 vs. Army 57
- Feb 14, 2021 - Colgate 92 vs. Army 83
- Feb 13, 2021 - Colgate 84 vs. Army 74
- Jan 03, 2021 - Army 75 vs. Colgate 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Colgate 101 vs. Army 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Colgate 91 vs. Army 65