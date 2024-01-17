Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Colgate 9-8, Army 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against Army since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. Despite being away, Colgate is looking at a eight-point advantage in the spread.

Last Saturday, the Raiders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bison, taking the game 84-73.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Army found out the hard way on Saturday. They suffered a painful 79-60 defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Army has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Raiders now have a winning record of 9-8. As for the Black Knights, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season.

Colgate strolled past Army when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 91-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colgate since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colgate is a big 8-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Army.