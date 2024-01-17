Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Colgate 9-8, Army 5-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Colgate is 9-1 against Army since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. Army took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Colgate, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Raiders were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bison, taking the game 84-73.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 19.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Army found out the hard way on Saturday. They ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 79-60 walloping at the hands of the Eagles. Army has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Raiders now have a winning record of 9-8. As for the Black Knights, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season.

Colgate strolled past Army in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 by a score of 91-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colgate since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Army.