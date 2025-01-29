Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Colgate 9-12, Army 11-9

What to Know

Colgate is 10-0 against Army since February of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Colgate is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering American just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell to the Eagles 81-77.

Colgate's loss came about despite a quality game from Jeff Woodward, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Woodward a new career-high in offensive rebounds (seven). Chandler Baker was another key player, earning 13 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Army's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 66-53 to Navy. The game marked the Black Knights' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Colgate's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Army, their loss dropped their record down to 11-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Colgate has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.9 threes per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colgate beat Army 71-59 in their previous matchup on January 2nd. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colgate since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colgate has won all of the games they've played against Army in the last 4 years.