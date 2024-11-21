Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Army looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead FDU 43-31.

If Army keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-2 in no time. On the other hand, FDU will have to make due with a 2-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

FDU Knights @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: FDU 2-3, Army 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The FDU Knights will face off against the Army Black Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. The Black Knights are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Knights in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

FDU took a loss when they played away from home on Wednesday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Manhattan 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Meanwhile, Army fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Marist on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Red Foxes by a score of 91-88. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ryan Curry, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus two steals. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in threes. Jalen Rucker was another key player, earning 23 points in addition to two steals.

FDU's victory bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Army, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: FDU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

FDU ended up a good deal behind Army when the teams last played back in November of 2019, losing 81-65. Can FDU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Army is a big 7.5-point favorite against FDU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Black Knights as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Army has won 3 out of their last 4 games against FDU.