Who's Playing

Le Moyne Dolphins @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Le Moyne 3-5, Army 1-7

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

What to Know

The Le Moyne Dolphins will head out on the road to face off against the Army Black Knights at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Christl Arena. Le Moyne is hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail ten more threes than your opponent, a fact Le Moyne proved on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 92-54 victory over the Blue Devils. With that win, Le Moyne brought their scoring average up to 75.6 points per game.

Meanwhile, Army's seven-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They claimed a resounding 74-39 victory over the Privateers at home. The win was just what Army needed coming off of a 79-51 defeat in their prior contest.

The Dolphins' win bumped their record up to 3-5. As for the Black Knights, their victory bumped their record up to 1-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Le Moyne have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.