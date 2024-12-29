Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: UTSA 6-5, Army 5-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

Army will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will welcome the UTSA Roadrunners at 3:00 p.m. ET at Christl Arena. The Black Knights have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight losses, while the Roadrunners will come in with three straight victories.

The experts predicted Army would be headed in after a win, but Binghamton made sure that didn't happen. Army took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of Binghamton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask UTSA). They blew past SW Adventist, posting a 117-58 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-24.

UTSA was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Army now has a losing record at 5-6. As for UTSA, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Army has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Army beat UTSA 63-53 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Does Army have another victory up their sleeve, or will UTSA turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UTSA is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

Army won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.