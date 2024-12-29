Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: UTSA 6-5, Army 5-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Army Black Knights and the UTSA Roadrunners will round out the year against one another at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Christl Arena. The Black Knights have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the match with three straight losses, while the Roadrunners will come in with three straight victories.

The experts predicted Army would be headed in after a win, but Binghamton made sure that didn't happen. Army fell 78-68 to Binghamton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask UTSA). They steamrolled past SW Adventist 117-58 on Thursday. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 61-24.

UTSA was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive games.

Army now has a losing record at 5-6. As for UTSA, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Army has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.5 threes per game. However, it's not like UTSA struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Army beat UTSA 63-53 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will Army repeat their success, or does UTSA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Army won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.