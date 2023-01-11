Who's Playing

American @ Army West Point

Current Records: American 12-3; Army West Point 9-8

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights and the American Eagles are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Black Knights winning the first 76-66 at home and American taking the second 83-67.

Army was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 77-75 to the Colgate Raiders. Army West Point's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jalen Rucker, who had 22 points and five assists.

Speaking of close games: the Boston University Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday American proved too difficult a challenge. American came out on top in a nail-biter against Boston University, sneaking past 76-74.

The Black Knights are now 9-8 while the Eagles sit at 12-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Army comes into the game boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.60%. But American is even better: they enter the contest with a 49.50% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Army West Point have won eight out of their last 14 games against American.