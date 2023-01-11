Who's Playing
American @ Army West Point
Current Records: American 12-3; Army West Point 9-8
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights and the American Eagles are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Black Knights winning the first 76-66 at home and American taking the second 83-67.
Army was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 77-75 to the Colgate Raiders. Army West Point's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jalen Rucker, who had 22 points and five assists.
Speaking of close games: the Boston University Terriers typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday American proved too difficult a challenge. American came out on top in a nail-biter against Boston University, sneaking past 76-74.
The Black Knights are now 9-8 while the Eagles sit at 12-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Army comes into the game boasting the 23rd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.60%. But American is even better: they enter the contest with a 49.50% field goal percentage, good for 14th best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Army West Point have won eight out of their last 14 games against American.
- Feb 19, 2022 - American 83 vs. Army West Point 67
- Jan 19, 2022 - Army West Point 76 vs. American 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Army West Point 89 vs. American 66
- Feb 08, 2020 - American 72 vs. Army West Point 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - American 68 vs. Army West Point 60
- Feb 24, 2019 - American 77 vs. Army West Point 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - American 71 vs. Army West Point 68
- Feb 03, 2018 - Army West Point 82 vs. American 70
- Jan 08, 2018 - Army West Point 58 vs. American 54
- Feb 28, 2017 - Army West Point 74 vs. American 58
- Feb 11, 2017 - American 61 vs. Army West Point 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Army West Point 53 vs. American 49
- Feb 13, 2016 - Army West Point 65 vs. American 59
- Jan 17, 2016 - Army West Point 65 vs. American 45