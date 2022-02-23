Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Army West Point
Current Records: Bucknell 7-21; Army West Point 13-15
What to Know
Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Bucknell Bison and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. Bucknell will be seeking to avenge the 96-89 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.
The Bison came out on top in a nail-biter against the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, sneaking past 92-89. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Four players on Bucknell scored in the double digits: guard Andrew Funk (20), guard Xander Rice (17), center Andre Screen (17), and guard Elvin Edmonds IV (11).
Meanwhile, Army received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-67 to the American Eagles. The top scorers for Army were forward Charlie Peterson (13 points) and guard Jalen Rucker (12 points).
Bucknell's victory lifted them to an irreparable 7-21 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 13-15. This past Saturday Bucknell relied heavily on Xander Rice, who had 17 points and seven assists. It will be up to Army West Point's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
Series History
Bucknell have won ten out of their last 12 games against Army West Point.
- Jan 04, 2022 - Army West Point 96 vs. Bucknell 89
- Jan 29, 2020 - Army West Point 68 vs. Bucknell 59
- Jan 02, 2020 - Bucknell 67 vs. Army West Point 65
- Mar 02, 2019 - Bucknell 62 vs. Army West Point 61
- Jan 02, 2019 - Bucknell 64 vs. Army West Point 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Army West Point 71
- Jan 05, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Army West Point 66
- Mar 02, 2017 - Bucknell 78 vs. Army West Point 62
- Jan 28, 2017 - Bucknell 96 vs. Army West Point 75
- Jan 02, 2017 - Bucknell 84 vs. Army West Point 76
- Jan 30, 2016 - Bucknell 94 vs. Army West Point 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Bucknell 84 vs. Army West Point 76