Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Army West Point

Current Records: Bucknell 7-21; Army West Point 13-15

What to Know

Get ready for a Patriot battle as the Bucknell Bison and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. Bucknell will be seeking to avenge the 96-89 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 4th.

The Bison came out on top in a nail-biter against the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, sneaking past 92-89. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Four players on Bucknell scored in the double digits: guard Andrew Funk (20), guard Xander Rice (17), center Andre Screen (17), and guard Elvin Edmonds IV (11).

Meanwhile, Army received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-67 to the American Eagles. The top scorers for Army were forward Charlie Peterson (13 points) and guard Jalen Rucker (12 points).

Bucknell's victory lifted them to an irreparable 7-21 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 13-15. This past Saturday Bucknell relied heavily on Xander Rice, who had 17 points and seven assists. It will be up to Army West Point's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won ten out of their last 12 games against Army West Point.