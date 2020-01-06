How to watch Army West Point vs. Colgate: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game
How to watch Army West Point vs. Colgate basketball game
Who's Playing
Colgate @ Army West Point
Current Records: Colgate 10-4; Army West Point 5-7
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Army West Point Black Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Christl Arena. Colgate is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
The Raiders greeted the new year with a 65-51 victory over the American Eagles.
Meanwhile, Army West Point needed just a quick three to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-65 to the Bucknell Bison.
The Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Colgate's win lifted them to 10-4 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 5-7. We'll see if the Raiders can repeat their recent success or if the Black Knights bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Raiders are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 144
Series History
Colgate have won six out of their last nine games against Army West Point.
- Jan 30, 2019 - Colgate 76 vs. Army West Point 56
- Jan 16, 2019 - Army West Point 91 vs. Colgate 81
- Feb 21, 2018 - Colgate 87 vs. Army West Point 83
- Jan 24, 2018 - Colgate 81 vs. Army West Point 78
- Feb 08, 2017 - Colgate 70 vs. Army West Point 58
- Jan 11, 2017 - Colgate 79 vs. Army West Point 76
- Mar 03, 2016 - Army West Point 79 vs. Colgate 72
- Feb 08, 2016 - Army West Point 82 vs. Colgate 72
- Jan 13, 2016 - Colgate 80 vs. Army West Point 66
