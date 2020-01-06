How to watch Army West Point vs. Colgate: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Colgate @ Army West Point

Current Records: Colgate 10-4; Army West Point 5-7

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Army West Point Black Knights at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Christl Arena. Colgate is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.

The Raiders greeted the new year with a 65-51 victory over the American Eagles.

Meanwhile, Army West Point needed just a quick three to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-65 to the Bucknell Bison.

The Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Colgate's win lifted them to 10-4 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 5-7. We'll see if the Raiders can repeat their recent success or if the Black Knights bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Raiders are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 144

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate have won six out of their last nine games against Army West Point.