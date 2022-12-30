Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Army West Point

Current Records: Lehigh 5-6; Army West Point 6-7

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Black Knights and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Christl Arena. Army lost both of their matches to Lehigh last season on scores of 71-84 and 77-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The stars were brightly shining for Army in a 66-55 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 96-64, which was the final score in Lehigh's tilt against the Cornell Big Red last week.

Army West Point's victory lifted them to 6-7 while Lehigh's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if Army can repeat their recent success or if Lehigh bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lehigh have won nine out of their last 14 games against Army West Point.