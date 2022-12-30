Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Army West Point
Current Records: Lehigh 5-6; Army West Point 6-7
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Black Knights and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off in a Patriot battle at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at Christl Arena. Army lost both of their matches to Lehigh last season on scores of 71-84 and 77-91, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
The stars were brightly shining for Army in a 66-55 win over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils last Tuesday.
Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 96-64, which was the final score in Lehigh's tilt against the Cornell Big Red last week.
Army West Point's victory lifted them to 6-7 while Lehigh's defeat dropped them down to 5-6. We'll see if Army can repeat their recent success or if Lehigh bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lehigh have won nine out of their last 14 games against Army West Point.
- Mar 03, 2022 - Lehigh 91 vs. Army West Point 77
- Jan 26, 2022 - Lehigh 84 vs. Army West Point 71
- Jan 07, 2022 - Army West Point 77 vs. Lehigh 55
- Feb 15, 2020 - Army West Point 79 vs. Lehigh 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Army West Point 80 vs. Lehigh 79
- Mar 07, 2019 - Lehigh 75 vs. Army West Point 70
- Feb 20, 2019 - Lehigh 91 vs. Army West Point 81
- Feb 02, 2019 - Lehigh 75 vs. Army West Point 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Lehigh 84 vs. Army West Point 53
- Jan 20, 2018 - Army West Point 93 vs. Lehigh 81
- Feb 25, 2017 - Lehigh 83 vs. Army West Point 69
- Dec 30, 2016 - Lehigh 66 vs. Army West Point 59
- Feb 27, 2016 - Lehigh 82 vs. Army West Point 72
- Dec 30, 2015 - Army West Point 88 vs. Lehigh 82