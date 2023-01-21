Who's Playing
Navy @ Army West Point
Current Records: Navy 9-10; Army West Point 11-9
What to Know
The Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot clash at 1:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Army winning the first 74-73 on the road and Navy taking the second 52-49.
The Black Knights were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 68-66 to the Bucknell Bison.
Meanwhile, the Midshipmen strolled past the Boston University Terriers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 63-45.
Navy's win lifted them to 9-10 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 11-9. We'll see if Navy can repeat their recent success or if Army bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Army West Point have won eight out of their last 14 games against Navy.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Navy 52 vs. Army West Point 49
- Jan 22, 2022 - Army West Point 74 vs. Navy 73
- Jan 24, 2021 - Army West Point 87 vs. Navy 78
- Jan 23, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. Army West Point 62
- Feb 22, 2020 - Army West Point 86 vs. Navy 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - Army West Point 73 vs. Navy 66
- Feb 16, 2019 - Navy 79 vs. Army West Point 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Army West Point 72 vs. Navy 61
- Feb 10, 2018 - Navy 68 vs. Army West Point 59
- Jan 14, 2018 - Army West Point 64 vs. Navy 62
- Feb 18, 2017 - Army West Point 71 vs. Navy 68
- Jan 21, 2017 - Navy 96 vs. Army West Point 80
- Feb 20, 2016 - Army West Point 80 vs. Navy 78
- Feb 01, 2016 - Navy 64 vs. Army West Point 50