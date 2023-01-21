Who's Playing

Navy @ Army West Point

Current Records: Navy 9-10; Army West Point 11-9

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in a Patriot clash at 1:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Christl Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Army winning the first 74-73 on the road and Navy taking the second 52-49.

The Black Knights were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 68-66 to the Bucknell Bison.

Meanwhile, the Midshipmen strolled past the Boston University Terriers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 63-45.

Navy's win lifted them to 9-10 while Army West Point's loss dropped them down to 11-9. We'll see if Navy can repeat their recent success or if Army bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Army West Point have won eight out of their last 14 games against Navy.