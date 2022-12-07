Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ Army West Point

Current Records: New Jersey Tech 1-7; Army West Point 4-5

What to Know

The Army West Point Black Knights have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the New Jersey Tech Highlanders at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Christl Arena. The Black Knights should still be feeling good after a victory, while New Jersey Tech will be looking to get back in the win column.

Army had enough points to win and then some against the Wagner Seahawks this past Saturday, taking their matchup 75-64.

Meanwhile, the contest between New Jersey Tech and the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday was not particularly close, with New Jersey Tech falling 79-63.

Army is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Black Knights' win brought them up to 4-5 while the Highlanders' defeat pulled them down to 1-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Army comes into the game boasting the 30th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.30%. Less enviably, New Jersey Tech is stumbling into the matchup with the 353rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against New Jersey Tech.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Black Knights are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Army West Point and New Jersey Tech both have two wins in their last four games.