Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 4-6, Auburn 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Auburn. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Alabama State Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Neville Arena. The timing is sure in Auburn's favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Alabama State has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Sunday, the Tigers strolled past the Trojans with points to spare, taking the game 91-75.

Auburn's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Dylan Cardwell, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Cardwell has scored all season. Aden Holloway was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six assists.

Alabama State was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with USC but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. The Hornets' bruising 79-59 loss to the Trojans on Tuesday might stick with them for a while. Alabama State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 39-18.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 8-2. As for the Hornets, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 30-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

