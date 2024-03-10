Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Auburn and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Georgia 45-31.

If Auburn keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-7 in no time. On the other hand, Georgia will have to make due with a 16-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Georgia Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Georgia 16-14, Auburn 23-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on March 9th at Neville Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Auburn can now show off 13 landslide victories after their most recent contest on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Tigers on the road to the tune of 101-74. The win made it back-to-back wins for Auburn.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Auburn to victory, but perhaps none more so than Johni Broome, who scored 17 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Chad Baker-Mazara, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Georgia finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rebels on Tuesday and snuck past 69-66. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Georgia has posted since January 24th.

Georgia got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Russel Tchewa out in front who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds. Tchewa didn't help Georgia's cause all that much against Texas A&M on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.

The Tigers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which somehow isn't as good as their 23-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their win ended a five-game drought at home and bumped them up to 16-14.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 17-9 against the spread when expected to win.

Auburn took their victory against Georgia in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a conclusive 97-76. Does Auburn have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgia turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Auburn is a big 15-point favorite against Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgia.