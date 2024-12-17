Who's Playing

Georgia State Panthers @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Georgia State 4-6, Auburn 9-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Panthers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Auburn Tigers will compete for holiday cheer at 8:00 p.m. ET at Neville Arena. The Panthers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

The experts predicted Georgia State would be headed in after a win, but Charlotte made sure that didn't happen. Georgia State fell 77-63 to Charlotte on Saturday.

Georgia State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Zarique Nutter, who went 7 for 10 en route to 19 points, and Nick McMullen, who scored 13 points in addition to six rebounds.

Georgia State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Auburn blew past Ohio State, posting a 91-53 victory. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 23 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Johni Broome, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 20 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Richmond last Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Dylan Cardwell was another key player, earning ten points in addition to eight rebounds and four blocks.

Georgia State's loss dropped their record down to 4-6. As for Auburn, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 9-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only Georgia State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 38.5 points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 7-2-1 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 against Georgia State in their most recent matchups.

Odds

Auburn is a big 38.5-point favorite against Georgia State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 37.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn has won both of the games they've played against Georgia State in the last 8 years.