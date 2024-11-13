Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Kent State 2-0, Auburn 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers will face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Neville Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, Auburn was able to grind out a solid win over Houston, taking the game 74-69. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Tigers.

Tahaad Pettiford and Johni Broome were among the main playmakers for Auburn as the former went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points and the latter almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Pettiford had some trouble finding his footing against Vermont on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Chaney Johnson was another key player, dropping a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kent State took their contest on Friday with ease, bagging a 98-53 victory over Miami-Hamilton. With the Golden Flashes ahead 50-23 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Kent State was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Miami-Hamilton only posted nine.

Auburn's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Kent State, their victory was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0.

Going forward, the game looks promising for Auburn, as the team is favored by a full 21 points. They finished last season with an 18-11 record against the spread.

Auburn ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 23-5 when favored last season. Tigers fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every matchup netted those bettors $1,134.18. On the other hand, Kent State was 2-6 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Auburn is a big 21-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 21.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

