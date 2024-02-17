Who's Playing

Kentucky Wildcats @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Kentucky 17-7, Auburn 20-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $224.40

What to Know

Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neville Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 162.5-over/under line set for Kentucky's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with a 75-63 victory over the Rebels on Tuesday.

Reed Sheppard was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 13 points along with five assists and five steals. Ugonna Onyenso was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with ten blocks.

Meanwhile, Auburn stacked an 11th blowout win onto their ever-increasing hoard on Wednesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 101-61 victory over the Gamecocks. While fans of Auburn might be used to big wins, the 40-point margin marked the team's biggest victory yet this season.

Among those leading the charge was Jaylin Williams, who scored 23 points along with two steals. He didn't help Auburn's cause all that much against the Gators on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of Johni Broome, who scored 21 points along with two blocks.

The Wildcats' victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 17-7. As for the Tigers, they pushed their record up to 20-5 with that victory, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Kentucky against the Tigers in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 86-54 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kentucky since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Auburn is a big 8.5-point favorite against Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn and Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.