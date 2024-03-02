Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Miss. State 19-9, Auburn 21-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $48.62

What to Know

After two games on the road, Auburn is heading back home. They and the Miss. State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neville Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, the Tigers couldn't handle the Volunteers and fell 92-84.

Johni Broome put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylin Williams, who scored 12 points.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Miss. State's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They lost 91-89 to the Wildcats on a last-minute layup From Reed Sheppard. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (87), Miss. State still had to take the loss.

Despite the defeat, Miss. State had strong showings from Josh Hubbard, who scored 34 points, and Tolu Smith, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Hubbard has scored all season.

The Tigers' loss dropped their record down to 21-7. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 19-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 16-9 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Auburn is a big 9.5-point favorite against Miss. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.