Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 5-5, Auburn 6-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Von Braun Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Von Braun Center -- Huntsville, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 13th at Von Braun Center. UNC-Ash. took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Auburn, who comes in off a win.

Auburn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 24 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Hoosiers 104-76 on the road. Auburn was down 22-10 with 12:58 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 28-point win.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Aden Holloway, who scored 24 points, and Jaylin Williams, who scored 24 points along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Tre Donaldson, who scored 10 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.7% worse than the opposition, a fact UNC-Ash. found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 78-63 fall against the Catamounts. UNC-Ash. has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 6-2. As for the Bulldogs, they bumped their record down to 5-5 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Auburn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Auburn against UNC-Ash. when the teams last played back in December of 2018 as the team secured a 67-41 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Auburn since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.