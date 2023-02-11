Who's Playing

Alabama @ Auburn

Current Records: Alabama 21-3; Auburn 17-7

What to Know

The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide lost both of their matches to the Auburn Tigers last season on scores of 77-81 and 81-100, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Crimson Tide and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neville Arena. Bama should still be riding high after a big victory, while Auburn will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything went Bama's way against the Florida Gators on Wednesday as they made off with a 97-69 win. Bama's forward Brandon Miller did his thing and had 24 points in addition to nine boards.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 83-78 to the Texas A&M Aggies. The losing side was boosted by forward Johni Broome, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.

The Crimson Tide's win brought them up to 21-3 while Auburn's defeat pulled them down to 17-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bama have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them third in college basketball. Auburn is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them ninth in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Auburn have won nine out of their last 15 games against Alabama.