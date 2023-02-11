Who's Playing
Alabama @ Auburn
Current Records: Alabama 21-3; Auburn 17-7
What to Know
The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide lost both of their matches to the Auburn Tigers last season on scores of 77-81 and 81-100, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Crimson Tide and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neville Arena. Bama should still be riding high after a big victory, while Auburn will be looking to get back in the win column.
Everything went Bama's way against the Florida Gators on Wednesday as they made off with a 97-69 win. Bama's forward Brandon Miller did his thing and had 24 points in addition to nine boards.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 83-78 to the Texas A&M Aggies. The losing side was boosted by forward Johni Broome, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds along with three blocks.
The Crimson Tide's win brought them up to 21-3 while Auburn's defeat pulled them down to 17-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bama have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.20%, which places them third in college basketball. Auburn is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them ninth in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Auburn have won nine out of their last 15 games against Alabama.
- Feb 01, 2022 - Auburn 100 vs. Alabama 81
- Jan 11, 2022 - Auburn 81 vs. Alabama 77
- Mar 02, 2021 - Alabama 70 vs. Auburn 58
- Jan 09, 2021 - Alabama 94 vs. Auburn 90
- Feb 12, 2020 - Auburn 95 vs. Alabama 91
- Jan 15, 2020 - Alabama 83 vs. Auburn 64
- Mar 05, 2019 - Auburn 66 vs. Alabama 60
- Feb 02, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 63
- Mar 09, 2018 - Alabama 81 vs. Auburn 63
- Feb 21, 2018 - Auburn 90 vs. Alabama 71
- Jan 17, 2018 - Alabama 76 vs. Auburn 71
- Feb 04, 2017 - Auburn 82 vs. Alabama 77
- Jan 21, 2017 - Auburn 84 vs. Alabama 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Alabama 65 vs. Auburn 57
- Jan 19, 2016 - Auburn 83 vs. Alabama 77