Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Auburn

Current Records: Arkansas 12-2; Auburn 11-3

What to Know

The #22 Auburn Tigers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #13 Arkansas Razorbacks and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 4 of 2020. Auburn and the Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Neville Arena. Auburn is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Auburn received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 76-64 to the Georgia Bulldogs. One thing holding Auburn back was the mediocre play of guard Wendell Green Jr., who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Arkansas didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 74-68 victory. The Razorbacks' guard Ricky Council IV filled up the stat sheet, picking up 25 points along with seven rebounds. Council IV's performance made up for a slower matchup against the LSU Tigers last Wednesday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Auburn is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Auburn against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Auburn is now 11-3 while Arkansas sits at 12-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Auburn has allowed their opponents an average of 7.9 steals per game, the 27th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Auburn, Arkansas ranks 13th in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 10.2 on average. In other words, Auburn will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Tigers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arkansas have won five out of their last nine games against Auburn.