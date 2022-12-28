Who's Playing

Florida @ No. 23 Auburn

Current Records: Florida 7-5; Auburn 10-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #23 Auburn Tigers are heading back home. The Tigers and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Neville Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Auburn winning the first 85-73 at home and Florida taking the second 63-62.

Auburn took their matchup against the Washington Huskies last Wednesday by a conclusive 84-61 score. Auburn got double-digit scores from four players: forward Jaylin Williams (18), forward Johni Broome (18), forward Chris Moore (12), and guard Wendell Green Jr. (11).

Meanwhile, it looks like Florida must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They fell to the Oklahoma Sooners 62-53. Guard Will Richard had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 36 minutes but putting up just six points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Tigers are now 10-2 while the Gators sit at 7-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Auburn comes into the contest boasting the most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 7.1. Florida is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank fourth in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 5.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Florida have won six out of their last nine games against Auburn.