How to watch Auburn vs. Furman: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
How to watch Auburn vs. Furman basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 14 Auburn (home) vs. Furman (away)
Current Records: Auburn 7-0; Furman 7-2
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the #14 Auburn Tigers. They will be playing at home against the Furman Paladins at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday. Auburn is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Tigers have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Richmond Spiders last week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, the Tigers took down Richmond 79-65. G Samir Doughty and C Austin Wiley were among the main playmakers for Auburn as the former had 22 points and the latter had 18 points along with eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Furman also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (24) and lost 65-55 to the South Florida Bulls. G Jordan Lyons wasn't much of a difference maker for Furman; he finished with only four points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Auburn's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Furman's loss dropped them down to 7-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Tigers enter the game with 85.6 points per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. The Paladins have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 27th highest field goal percentage in the league at 48.10%. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Paladins.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 145
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
