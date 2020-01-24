How to watch Auburn vs. Iowa State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Auburn vs. Iowa State basketball game
Who's Playing
Iowa State @ Auburn
Current Records: Iowa State 9-9; Auburn 16-2
What to Know
The #16 Auburn Tigers will stay at home another game and welcome the Iowa State Cyclones at noon ET on Saturday at Auburn Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Auburn didn't have too much trouble with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday as they won 80-67. The over/under? 147. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, Iowa State beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 89-82 on Tuesday. Iowa State's F Solomon Young was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 27 points along with nine boards.
The wins brought the Tigers up to 16-2 and the Cyclones to 9-9. Auburn is 14-1 after wins this season, Iowa State 2-6.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.
