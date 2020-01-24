How to watch Auburn vs. Iowa State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Iowa State @ Auburn

Current Records: Iowa State 9-9; Auburn 16-2

What to Know

The #16 Auburn Tigers will stay at home another game and welcome the Iowa State Cyclones at noon ET on Saturday at Auburn Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Auburn didn't have too much trouble with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday as they won 80-67. The over/under? 147. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Iowa State beat the Oklahoma State Cowboys 89-82 on Tuesday. Iowa State's F Solomon Young was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 27 points along with nine boards.

The wins brought the Tigers up to 16-2 and the Cyclones to 9-9. Auburn is 14-1 after wins this season, Iowa State 2-6.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.