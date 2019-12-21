How to watch Auburn vs. Lehigh: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Auburn vs. Lehigh basketball game
Who's Playing
Lehigh @ No. 12 Auburn
Current Records: Lehigh 3-7; Auburn 10-0
What to Know
The #12 Auburn Tigers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Auburn Arena. Auburn is cruising in on a ten-game winning streak while Lehigh is stumbling in off of five consecutive losses.
Although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 35 turnovers -- the Tigers prevailed over the NC State Wolfpack 79-73 on Thursday. G Samir Doughty was the offensive standout of the contest for Auburn, as he had 24 points.
Meanwhile, Lehigh ended up a good deal behind the Yale Bulldogs when they played last week, losing 78-65.
Auburn is the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take the Tigers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Auburn's victory lifted them to 10-0 while Lehigh's loss dropped them down to 3-7. We'll see if the Tigers can repeat their recent success or if the Mountain Hawks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.73
Odds
The Tigers are a big 24-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
